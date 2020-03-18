Image Source : PTI Bengaluru anti-CAA protest continues amid COVID-19 fears

A group of women continued to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Bilal Bagh in the city amid Coronavirus scare."I am not scared of Coronavirus. Even if I fall sick and if that it is such a big issue, first annul the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC)," said a lady protesting at Bilal Bagh. She said if the government is so concerned about the protesters' safety, it can arrange for our protection."Remove the CAA and the NRC, we will go back to our homes and relax. Do not subject us to the difficulties like that of Assam," she said.

The protesters appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to undo the CAA and the NPR. Most of the women, numbering around 50, are wearing masks to avert Coronavirus contracting them and are maintaining a distance between each other.

The protesters have fumigated and sanitized the site of their showdown. The Delhi's Shaheen Bagh style Bilal Bagh protest in Bengaluru has already entered into the sixth week.

Also Read: CAA doesn't violate fundamental rights: Centre tells Supreme Court

Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt calls meeting of Muslim leaders on CAA