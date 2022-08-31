Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
Mamata announces promotion, new allowance, change in retirement age of police personnel

West Bengal State Police Day: In a welcome development for the state police staff, the chief minister has announced promotion, a new allowance among other decisions for police officials.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2022 17:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal State Police Day: In a welcome news for state police personnelChief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the promotion, uniform allowance, compensatory appointment, and increase of upper age limit for state police officials across many categories on the eve of State Police Day.

Many police personnel will be benefitted from this, Mamata Banerjee said.

