Mamata announces promotion, new allowance, change in retirement age of police personnel

West Bengal State Police Day: In a welcome news for state police personnel, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the promotion, uniform allowance, compensatory appointment, and increase of upper age limit for state police officials across many categories on the eve of State Police Day.

Many police personnel will be benefitted from this, Mamata Banerjee said.

