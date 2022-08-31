On camera, AAP, BJP leaders spar over alleged Delhi school 'scam'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP, BJP leaders spar

The BJP and the AAP have been fighting for weeks now over the CBI chargesheet against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who has been accused of corruption in liquor policy case. The focus of the fighting soon shifted to the alleged false promises of the ruling party in Delhi. The BJP has accused AAP of a 'school scam' and falsely promising 500 new schools in Delhi, which were never built.

On Wednesday, an ugly brawl broke out on camera between rival leaders from both the party on the streets of Delhi outside schools. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia both tweeted videos about the catfight.

The brawl so started when Gaurav Bhatia visited a school on the invite of Saurabh Bharadwaj when the two sparred. He had challenged the AAP government to take him to a 'single school' built by them.

The AAP spokesperson, sharing his video, claimed the BJP leader refused to enter the school and 'ran away'. "We told him there are 498 schools, let us see them, but he refused and fled," Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter.

"He (the AAP leader) took us to one school built in 1966. We have come to second school that is unfinished. This is the reality after eight-and-a half years. Thanks, the truth has come out," Bhatia is seen saying in the video, as the other leader kept countering him.

