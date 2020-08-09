Beirut explosion impact: 740 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate being moved from Chennai to Hyderabad

Image Source : PTI Scenes after massive explosions in Beirut Lebanon that took place on Tuesday, August 4.

Taking action after Lebanon's Beirut deadly explosions that devastated the city killing hundreds and injuring thousands of people, Ammonium Nitrate weighing 740 tonnes stored in 37 containers at a container freight station (CFS) is now being moved to Hyderabad in a phased manner, said an official of the CFS.

First 10 containers leave for Hyderabad

"The first 10 containers of ammonium nitrate have left the CFS on Sunday and the balance will be moved over the next two days. All one has to do is to load the containers onto a truck as the ammonium nitrate was imported in containers and impounded by the customs," an official told. He said that as per the plans, 10 containers will be sent out daily in order to avoid bunching and increasing the risk enroute.

740-tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate arrived in India in 2015 from Korea

A consignment of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in 37 containers was imported by the Amman Chemicals in 2015 as fertiliser from Korea. However, as the importer did not have the necessary licence, the Customs Department confiscated the entire consignment and had it stored in Sattva CFS, Manali.

2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port exploded on Tuesday

In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.

It may be recalled that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the Beirut port in Lebanon exploded on Tuesday, killing 135 persons and injuring thousands. Following that concerns were raised about the safety risk of storing 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the CFS. The Customs had auctioned off the ammonium nitrate. The successful bidder, it is learned, was Salvo Explosive and Chemical, Hyderabad.

