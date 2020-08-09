Beirut blast: Heartbreaking pictures show how the massive explosion tore up thousands of homes

Image Source : AP Said Al Assaad, 24, poses for a photograph inside his grandfather's destroyed villa after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Dozens were trapped under the wreckage and those who survived still cannot believe that they did. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital’s residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged.

Image Source : AP Found Armali sits inside his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

Image Source : AP Farah Mahmoud, wrapped in Lebanese national flag, checks her parents destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

Image Source : AP Hasan Al Armali, holds a wall clock that was stoped working at the time of the Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, poses for a photograph at his bedroom inside his destroyed apartment, in Beirut , Lebanon

Image Source : AP George Abdo, 58, poses for a photograph inside his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday

Image Source : AP Waleed Mokbel, 78, poses for a photograph inside his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

Image Source : AP Fouad Armali smokes water-pipe in his destroyed apartment at Gemmayzeh neighborhood, which suffered extensive damage from the Tuesday's explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

Image Source : AP Mona Al Chami, poses for a photograph inside her destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon

