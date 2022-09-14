Begusarai shooting: Police release suspects' photos; announce Rs 50,000 reward to informers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Begusarai shooting suspect.

Bihar Begusarai shooting: A day after two bike-borne assailants went on a rampage and fired on random people in Bengusarai, the police have released photos of suspects who carried out shooting and announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

Begusarai DIG informed that a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced if anyone comes up with information about the suspects. The identity of the informers will not be made public, he said.

The police have released photos of the suspect wearing an orange colour shirt with a pillion rider on a two-wheeler.

Bihar police also released phone numbers on which people can share information: Call /SMS / WhtasApp on 9431822953 or 9431800011.

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured on Tuesday. Police have detained five persons on Wednesday.

Begusarai's Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar also said that there were not two but four attackers who committed the crime using two motorbikes.

"We have cordoned off the entire district and are also taking the help of police of adjoining districts. We have also scanned CCTV cameras of different locations and have some leads about the accusedd.

"We have constituted four teams in this matter. We have every suspicious person under the scanner and raids are being conducted on their hideouts and houses. We are also scanning the accused who were released from jail recently," he said.

The SP also said that during the investigation, it appeared that patrolling teams were underperformed in this matter, and seven police personnel have been suspended for negligence.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the incident very seriously and called DGP S.K. Singhal in this matter. He has asked the DGP to take appropriate action against the accused and give the result immediately.

"We are investigating each and every point in this matter. During my tenure, such an incident never happened in Bihar. The police officers are investigating it and no one will be let off in this matter. We are proactive on it," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

