bcpbf - The Cancer Foundation comes forward to help patients, to hold seminar on May 14

THE CANCER FOUNDATION bcpbf - The Cancer Foundation comes forward to help cancer patients, to hold seminar on May 14

Cancer continues to be one of the most fatal and challenging diseases to infect the human body. While most patients drain themselves financially and mentally to tackle it, there still lies no effective treatment for it. In a scenario where Cancer continues to pose a danger, 'The Cancer Foundation' bcpbf has come forward to help.

Under this, bcpbf - The Cancer Foundation is going to organize a full-day seminar named AFFORDABLE CANCER CARE IN INDIA 2022 in Delhi. This seminar will be held at Hotel Oberoi on May 14. The event will comprise of 8 sessions in which experts will give their opinion.

Cancer has recently overtaken heart disease as a leading cause of death worldwide. Statistics say that by the year 2040, the number of cancer patients in the world will reach beyond 28 million. These statistics signify the enormity of this challenge.

In India, 50% of cancer patients do not have money for treatment. In such a situation, bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation can help those who cannot afford the treatment. It is an organization that includes eminent doctors, economic consultants, and industrialists.

