Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. British Govt closely monitoring tax surveys at BBC's offices in India: Sources

British Govt closely monitoring tax surveys at BBC's offices in India: Sources

BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the Income Tax Department as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 18:30 IST
Officials from Income Tax department conducted searches at
Image Source : AP Officials from Income Tax department conducted searches at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi and Mumbai

BBC office survey: The British government is closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier during the day, BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the Income Tax Department as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

The development has come after the BBC released a two-part documentary on PM Modi a couple of weeks ago on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

ALSO READ BBC says 'fully cooperating' with income tax dept after its Mumbai, Delhi offices come under scanner

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News