BBC documentary on PM Modi: DU constitutes committee to maintain law & order in wake of protests

At Delhi University, the screening was organised by NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress.

The Delhi University has constituted a committee to 'enforce discipline and maintain law and order.' This decision of the varsity comes a day after the ruckus created on its north campus over the screening of a BBC documentary. In a notification, the varsity said the committee may look into the Friday incident and submit a report by 5 pm on Monday to the Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Registrar Vikas Gupta blamed the 'outsiders' who tried to screen the documentary on Gujarat riots. The students, affiliated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), were later released by the Delhi Police. At Delhi University, the screening was organised by NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress.

Some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area, they were asked to disperse from there. When they did not, they were peacefully detained, the police said. This came days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the screening of the documentary.

The Centre directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' last week. The Ministry of External Affairs also trashed the documentary as a 'propaganda piece' that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

