May 29, 2026
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Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in BJP vs AAP vs Congress contest?

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway to declare the local body elections in Punjab this year. The civic body polls witnessed a contest between the AAP, the BJP, the Akali Dal and the Congress this year.

Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab will declare the results for local body elections in the state on Friday, three days after the polling was held. This includes eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats. 

The election results for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation will also be declared on Friday. The Bathinda Municipal Corporation has 50 wards. 

This year, the local body elections in Punjab witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP is looking to strengthen its position in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections by winning these local body polls. 

On the other hand, the BJP is looking to make some inroads in Punjab through these elections. The party had focused a lot on the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, fielding a candidate on each of the 50 wards. BJP has been strong in Bathinda and experts believe its rise here has only unsettled the AAP and the Congress.

The AAP is also fragmented here, as party MLA Jagroop Singh Gill had recently questioned the party leadership over ticket distribution for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections. He had alleged that a "one-man control" in ticket allocation, but stressed that the AAP will remain united. Nevertheless, the AAP is looking to win these elections and bolster its presence in the state.

Click here to catch all the live updates regarding the Punjab Municipal Election results 2026

Live updates :Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE

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  • 9:14 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Akali Dal a distant second

    Shiromani Akali Dal is a distant second in the local body elections in Punjab. So far, the party has won 12 wards and is leading on 18 others across the state, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP races ahead

    According to the latest trends provided by the State Election Commission (SEC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is racing ahead in the local body elections in Punjab. So far, the party has won 72 wards and is leading on 25 others across the state.

  • 8:43 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP wins ward no 46

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, AAP leader Padamjeet Singh Mehta has won the ward no 46(46) in Bathinda.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 7,500 candidates in fray

    Around 7,555 candidates -- AAP (1,801), Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), Akali Dal (1,251) and BSP (96) -- are in fray in the local body elections in Punjab, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). 

  • 8:26 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP wins 63 seats unopposed across Punjab

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, the AAP has won 63 wards unopposed across the state so far. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has won nine wards unopposed and a Congress candidate has also won.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP wins ward no 46, 05, 10

    AAP leader Padamjeet Singh Mehta has won the ward no 46 in Bathinda. Besides, party leaders Amritpal Kaur won ward no 05, Tek Singh won ward no 10, Lakhwinder Singh won ward no 02, Veerpal Kaur won ward no 05.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins!

    The counting of votes to declare the local body elections in Punjab has started. Stay tuned to India TV to catch all the live updates.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly to declare the results for the local body elections in Punjab. Stay tuned to India TV to catch all the live updates.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    61.5% turnout recorded in civic body polls

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent was recorded in the local body elections. The polling for the civic body elections in Punjab was held on May 26 (Tuesday).

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling held in nearly 4,000 polling stations

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab had set up 3,977 polling stations across the state to facilitate smooth and peaceful voting.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 10,000 candidates in fray

    According to State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, around 10,809 candidates were in fray for these elections. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many voters were there in Punjab?

    According to State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, a total of 36,72,932 were eligible to cast their votes in these elections, comprising 18,98,990 male voters, 17,73,716 female voters, and 226 third-gender voters.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are there in Punjab?

    Punjab has eight municipal corporations. These are Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes will start at 8 am. The early trends are expected to be out soon. Stay tuned to India TV Digital for all the live updates.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling to be held today

    The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab will declare the results for local body elections, including the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, on Friday.

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