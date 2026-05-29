Bathinda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in BJP vs AAP vs Congress contest?

Chandigarh:

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab will declare the results for local body elections in the state on Friday, three days after the polling was held. This includes eight municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats.

The election results for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation will also be declared on Friday. The Bathinda Municipal Corporation has 50 wards.

This year, the local body elections in Punjab witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP is looking to strengthen its position in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections by winning these local body polls.

On the other hand, the BJP is looking to make some inroads in Punjab through these elections. The party had focused a lot on the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, fielding a candidate on each of the 50 wards. BJP has been strong in Bathinda and experts believe its rise here has only unsettled the AAP and the Congress.

The AAP is also fragmented here, as party MLA Jagroop Singh Gill had recently questioned the party leadership over ticket distribution for the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections. He had alleged that a "one-man control" in ticket allocation, but stressed that the AAP will remain united. Nevertheless, the AAP is looking to win these elections and bolster its presence in the state.

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