Based on symptoms, India classifies coronavirus patients in 3 classes

Image Source : TWITTER Representational image

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it had come up with a plan to categorise cases of coronavirus in India into three different categories. Giving an outline of the government. Luv Agarwal, the joint secretary at the ministry, said at his daily press briefing that the government’s effort would help authorities to streamline the effort in tackling the rising number of cases.

According to the guidance document uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the clinical criteria for three different classes of coronavirus positive patients are:

1. Suspect and confirmed cases clinically assigned as mild and very mild

Symptoms: Cases presenting with fever and/or upper respiratory tract illness (Influenza Like illness, ILI)

2. Suspect and confirmed cases clinically assigned as moderate

Symptoms: Pneumonia with no signs of severe disease (Respiratory rate 15 to 30/minute, SpO2 90%-94%)

3. Suspect and confirmed cases clinically assigned as severe

Symptoms: Severe pneumonia (with respiratory rate ≥30/minute and/or SpO2 < 90% in room air) or ARDS or septic shock

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News