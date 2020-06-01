Image Source : PTI/FILE Barber shops, salons to open in Delhi; spas to remain closed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all barbershops and salons in Delhi will now open as the national capital eases lockdown restrictions in the fight against coronavirus. "The moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Delhi hospitals should be reserved for people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can it refuse to treat anyone?"

The chief minister has also allowed all shops to open in the national capital.

"We are sealing Delhi borders for one week, only essential services will be allowed," Kejriwal further added.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the time had come to resume economic activities in the city. He had said that the coronavirus was the reality of our times and that we needed to learn to live with it.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage