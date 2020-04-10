Bank sealed in Kolkata after officer's mother tests positive for COVID-19 (Representational Image)

A branch of a public sector bank in south Kolkata was sealed on Friday after the mother of a bank official tested positive for coronavirus. Bank employees' association leaders said the Lala Lajpat Rai Road branch of the nationalised bank has been sealed for ensuring the safety of the staff and the customers. It would be sanitised before its reopening.

The officer's mother had developed symptoms of COVID-19, following which she was tested and found positive. The officer as also other staff of the branch are now in quarantine.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in West Bengal: 13 fresh COVID-19 cases reported; total tally rises to 116

ALSO READ | 2 Kolkata pavement dwellers test positive for coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News