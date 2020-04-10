Coronavirus in West Bengal: 13 fresh COVID-19 cases reported; total tally rises to 116

Image Source : INDIA TV 13 fresh coronavirus cases reported; total tally rises to 116

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country is rising exponentially, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 116. Among the total people infected as on date, 16 have recovered and 5 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 116 cases put it at number 14 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of confirmed cases Kolkata 29 Howrah 7 Kalimpong 9 East Medinipur 7 Nadia 5 Jalpaiguri 4 Hooghly 4 North 24 Paraganas 3 West Medinipur 2 South 24 Paraganas 1

