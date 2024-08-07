Bangladesh violence: Sadhguru urges govt to protect Hindus, says 'Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Spiritual Guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual Guru and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday reacted to the reports of attacks on members of Hindu community, who are a minority, in violence-hit Bangladesh. Sadhguru sought prompt action by India to protect Hindus in the neighbouring country which plunged into violence which caused the ouster of Sheik Hasina from power and fleeing her country.

"The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighborhood. What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilization- from these shocking atrocities. -Sg" the spiritual leader said in a X post.

We are requesting govt to ensure safety of Hindus: RSS leader

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday requested the government" to ensure safety of the Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh which is in the midst of political turmoil. There have been reports about the minority Hindu community being targeted, said senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Asked about the situation of the Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, "Bangladesh is a different country. There are limitations as to what voluntary organisations can do from here. But we are requesting the (Indian) government to ensure safety of the Hindus over there. We are confident that the government will take steps towards it."

To a question about whether Hindus were being targeted in the neighbouring country amid widespread unrest and resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Joshi said it was so, and news reports about such incidents are coming out.

Bangladesh has been witness to dramatic developments in the last couple of days. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister on Monday following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.