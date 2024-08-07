Bangladesh: 'Deeply concerned about continued reports of violence,' says US

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A burnt vehicle on the street following protests in Dhaka

Amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, the United States has expressed deep concerns over attacks on members of religious or political groups and said it would be vital for the new government to investigate all such instances and provide justice to victims credibly. "We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh – including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question. He further said, "As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and promote respect for human rights for all."

What did White House press secretary say?

Notably, after weeks of clashes over protests against a jobs quota scheme that killed over 400 people, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that they are monitoring the situation closely. She said, "We are monitoring the situation in Bangladesh very closely. We have long called for respect of democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive."

"We commend the army for the restraint they have shown. We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible,” she added. Furthermore, the press secretary said, "We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks. We share our deepest condolences with those who lost loved ones and those who are suffering."

"It will be vital for the new government to carefully and credibly investigate all attacks and provide accountability and justice for victims," she added.

Hindu American Foundation reacts to attack on Hindu temple

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said reports about such incidents including ransacking, and in some cases burning, of Hindu temples have come from across Bangladesh. In their statement, HAF said that the full extent to which religious minorities are being targeted in the unrest is not yet clear, the picture is deeply concerning.

Reacting to such reports, HAF director of Policy Research Anita Joshi said, "These attacks are heartbreaking but unsurprising. It is well documented that prior to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina's government, Bangladesh's Hindu population has been targeted and harassed in sections of the country for many years now."

"The Bangladesh military is reportedly forming an interim government, and so we urge local law enforcement and military leadership to ensure the safety of all Bangladesh’s religious minorities, protecting their homes, business, and places of worship in this moment of turmoil," Joshi added. She further said, "The HAF has also called on the US State Department to work with Bangladesh's military leaders and the interim government to immediately protect religious minorities from violence as the country seeks to restore order."

(With PTI Inputs)

