Bangladesh protests: Death count rises to 440 as fall of Sheikh Hasina govt leaves country in chaos

Bangladesh turmoil: The death count from ongoing anti-government protests in Bangladesh surged to 440 on Tuesday, with an additional 100 fatalities reported following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure from the country, according to local media. The protests, which have gripped the nation, were sparked by widespread discontent over a controversial job quota system, and have resulted in unprecedented levels of violence. As unrest continued to sweep across the country, the Bangladeshi army intensified efforts to restore law and order, deploying troops to violence-hit areas.

At least 24 people were allegedly burnt alive on Monday night in a hotel owned by a leader of the Awami League in the western Joshor district. However, streets that had been the scene of chaotic confrontations between protesters and security forces were being patrolled by police and military personnel, signalling a tentative return to normalcy. Despite the staggering death toll, there were indications that life was slowly beginning to stabilise in the country. Schools and businesses, which had been closed for an extended period due to the upheaval, reopened on Tuesday.

Situation returning to normalcy in Dhaka

The situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday after a day of unrest and a night of tension. Buses and other public transport were on the streets and traders were opening shops. Government vehicles were heading to offices. Many battery-run rickshaws plied the roads, local media reported. The clashes between protesters demanding Hasina's resignation over the quota system in government jobs and the ruling Awami League supporters in different parts of Bangladesh erupted on Sunday days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters in July.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread on Monday, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests. Hasina's private residence Sudha Sadan and other establishments were attacked, vandalised and set on fire in the capital. The residences and business establishments of ministers, party MPs and leaders of Hasina's Awami League government were also attacked in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

Bangladesh protests

It should be noted here that the protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. More than 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation as of now with Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests.

