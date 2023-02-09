Watch Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 PM

Aap Ki Adalat: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, will be seen facing tough questions from India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief in new episode of Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday (February 11).

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head of Bageshwar Dham located in Gada village of Madhya Pradesh, has been in the news for his 'miracles'. Recently, Maharashtra rationalist Shyam Manav challenged him to prove his 'miracle', after which he came into limelight.

Shastri will be seen answering questions surrounding him and his claimed miracles and several other topics in the new episode of the country's most popular 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

'Bageshwar Dham' in India TV's 'courtroom'

Shastri, who is famously known as Bageshwar Dham amongst his followers, will face tough questions from India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his show will be aired on Saturday, February 11 at 10 PM.

Dhirendra Shastri's 'miracle' claims

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri claims to tell people's future through chits. He has a huge following in Madhya Pradesh as well as in other parts of the country. Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has also been in controversies many times regarding his statements. Recently, a person called his ashram and threatened to harm him. Shastri will be seen sitting in the 'courtroom' answering questions from Rajat Sharma on a range of issues.

New episodes of Aap Ki Adalat

Due to the Covid pandemic, the shooting of new episodes of 'Aap Ki Adalat' could not be done for the last two years and only old episodes were being aired. However, shooting re-started in the new year (2023) with industrialist Gautam Adani being the first guest of the new season of the show. BJP president JP Nadda and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju have also appeared in 'Aap Ki Adalat' since then.

ALSO READ: Does Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) have miraculous powers? Twitter Poll reveals interesting facts

ALSO READ: 'Bhoot pishach nikat nahi aave is not black magic': Nagpur Police gives 'clean chit' to Bageshwar Dham chief

Latest India News