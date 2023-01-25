Does Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) have miraculous powers? Twitter Poll reveals interesting facts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham)

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district, has been in news recently. Dhirendra Shastri has a huge following of people who believe that he possess miraculous powers.

While his followers believe he can resolve their issues with the help of special powers, Dhirendra Shastri, 26, however, has clarified that he doesn't have any special powers and that he is just a follower of Bageshwar Balaji.

"I don't have anything to prove. I just do what he (Bageshwar Balaji) inspires me to do," Shastri said in a video.

India TV's Twitter Poll

Amid all the hype surrounding the self-styled godman, India TV conducted a Twitter poll to gauge what people's opinon about Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. We asked: "Do you believe that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) has miraculous powers?"

Poll Results

A majority of people (68 per cent believed that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has miraculous powers. At the same time, 22.9 per cent people opined that he doesn't have any special powers as being claimed. As many as 9.2 per cent people voted 'can't say' in response.

