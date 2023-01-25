Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Does Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) have miraculous powers? Twitter Poll reveals interesting facts

Does Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) have miraculous powers? Twitter Poll reveals interesting facts

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a 26-year-old self-styled godman from Madhya Pradesh is associated with the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2023 15:16 IST
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Bageshwar Dham
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham)

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district, has been in news recently. Dhirendra Shastri has a huge following of people who believe that he possess miraculous powers. 

While his followers believe he can resolve their issues with the help of special powers, Dhirendra Shastri, 26, however, has clarified that he doesn't have any special powers and that he is  just a follower of Bageshwar Balaji. 

"I don't have anything to prove. I just do what he (Bageshwar Balaji) inspires me to do," Shastri said in a video.

India TV's Twitter Poll

Amid all the hype surrounding the self-styled godman, India TV conducted a Twitter poll to gauge what people's opinon about Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. We asked: "Do you believe that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar) has miraculous powers?"

Poll Results 

A majority of people (68 per cent  believed that Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has miraculous powers. At the same time, 22.9 per cent people opined that he doesn't have any special powers as being claimed. As many as 9.2 per cent people voted 'can't say' in response. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News