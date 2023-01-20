Bageshwar Dham Sarkar controversy: Congress leader asks for 'proof' of miracle from Dhirendra Shastri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Acharya Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The controversy surrounding self-proclaimed spiritual guru Acharya Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Dham Sarkar) is intensifying with each passing day. The row has now turned political with a senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader demanding proof of 'miracle' that Bageshwar Dham Sarkar claims to do.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Dr. Govind Singh has sought proof of miracles from Acharya Dhirendra Shastri.

'Prove your miracle'

Referring to Nagpur event of Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, Singh questioned why did the spiritial guru ran away when allegations were made against him and he was asked to present proof of his 'miracles'.

"Dhirendra Shastri ji answer, prove the practice you are propagating. Sanatan dharma is about faith. I never indulge in hypocrisy. Why did you run away from Nagpur," Singh said.

Who is Acharya Dhirendra Shastri

Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, 26, is a self styled godman associated with Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. Shastri, who has huge fan following, claims he he can read minds and resolve problems with the help special powers that he has got.

What is the controversy

A Maharashtra-based organisation fighting superstition challenged Shastri recently to show his miraculous power during his satsang hi Nagpur, however, the godman reportedly wrapped up his event days before schedule and fled.

A video of Shastri went viral on Thursday (January 19) in which he is clarifying that he didn't flee from Nagpur and those who want to witness his miracle can come to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. In another video, the godman said he doesn't have any special powers and that he i just a follower of Bageshwar Balaji.

"I don't have anything to prove. I just do what he (Bageshwar Balaji) inspires me to do," Shastri said in the video.

