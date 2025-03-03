Badrinath avalanche: From 1991 earthquake to Kedarnath floods, list of major natural disasters in Uttarakhand Badrinath avalanche: The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath on February 28, burying 54 workers inside eight containers and a shed.

Badrinath avalanche: As many as eight workers were killed after an avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath on February 28 in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. More than 200 personnel from various agencies, including the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, IAF, and local administration, were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for nearly 60 hours amid harsh weather conditions.

Mana, the last village on the India-Tibet border, is located at a height of 3,200 metres, just three kilometres from Badrinath.

Here's a list of major natural disasters in Uttarakhand

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991, in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed.

1998 Malpa Landslide: The small village of Malpa in the Pithoragarh district was wiped out in the landslide in which about 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, were killed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda river.

1999 Chamoli earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Chamoli district, killing over 100 people. The adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 North India Floods: In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed, more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

2021 Uttarakhand flood: The flood began on 7 February 2021 near Nanda Devi National Park due to a rock and ice avalanche from Ronti Peak. It caused flooding in the Chamoli district, most notably in the Rishiganga river, the Dhauliganga river, and, in turn, the Alaknanda. The disaster left more than 200 people dead.

2022 Uttarakhand avalanche: In October 2022, an avalanche at the Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarakhand killed 27 mountaineers in the Advanced Mountaineering Course of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

