Congress leader Shama Mohamed defends body-shaming tweet on Rohit Sharma, deletes post after outrage

Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed faced backlash for her controversial remarks about Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Following India’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy, Mohamed criticised Sharma’s fitness and leadership on social media. After receiving strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she deleted her post on X (formerly Twitter), in which she had referred to Sharma as "overweight."

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Mohamed referred to Rohit Sharma as “fat” for a sportsman, suggesting that he needed to lose weight. She also called him "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had," sparking widespread backlash, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I tweeted about the fitness of a sportsperson, not to body-shame him. I always believed that athletes should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight,” Mohamed defended her comments. “It was a generic tweet. What’s wrong in saying this? This is a democracy,” she added, emphasising that she had the right to express her opinion.

The remarks came after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in the India-New Zealand match, though India won the game by 44 runs. Despite the team’s victory, Mohamed criticised Sharma’s performance and compared him unfavourably to previous captains, calling him a "mediocre" player and captain.

Her comments quickly drew criticism from BJP leaders. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress spokesperson, questioning the party’s credibility in making such remarks. “Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling Rohit Sharma’s captaincy unimpressive!” he tweeted. Another BJP leader, Radhika Khera, also lashed out at Mohamed, defending Sharma’s achievements as a World Cup-winning captain.

Amid the controversy, the Congress party distanced itself from Mohamed’s remarks. An official statement from the party clarified that her views did not reflect the party’s stance and urged her to exercise more caution in the future. Mohamed was asked to delete her posts, but she stood firm in her defense, refusing to apologise.

Another BJP leader, Radhika Khera, also criticized the Congress party over its spokesperson's remarks. "The audacity! This is the same Congress that belittled athletes for years, denied them recognition, and now has the nerve to mock a cricketing legend? A party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?" she remarked.

“Rohit Sharma is a World Cup-winning captain, while your leader, @RahulGandhi, can't even lead his own party without driving it into the ground!” she added.