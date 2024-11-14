Baba Siddique murder case: Main accused Shivkumar Gautam makes another BIG revelation | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Siddique residence

Shivkumar Gautam, the main shooter of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who is in police custody, is continuing to make startling revelations. In his latest admission, he said that after the firing, he visited the Lilavati Hospital to get an update about the leader. After the incident, the politician was taken to Lilavati Hospital. He also revealed that he used a stationary car to dump his weapons. Four close friends, whose late-night conversations on social media apps raised suspicions, have played a pivotal role in helping Mumbai Police track down Shivkumar Gautam, the main shooter of NCP leader Baba Siddique, in Uttar Pradesh. The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested Gautam along with Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Nanpara area, near the Nepal border.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra on October 12, the police said. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he passed away.

The shooter, who quickly changed his shirt after the firing, told the police that he stood outside the hospital for 30 minutes among the crowd. He left as soon he came to know that Siddique's condition was very critical. According to police, committing the murder, the accused Shivkumar remained around Bandra for a long time.

How was Shivkumar Gautam arrested

The police also worked hard to arrest the accused and traced the phones of about 45 people among his contacts and gradually brought this number down to 10 when the accused tried to contact his family in Bahraich from some other number. Then the police found the link of the accused. The four men had been in constant touch with Gautam through internet calls on mobile phones, purchased in Lucknow. Their communication, especially during late hours, had caught the attention of authorities, leading to increased surveillance.

Gautam, who allegedly shot Siddique at close range on October 12 night in Mumbai's Bandra area, initially travelled from the crime scene to Kurla. He boarded a local train to Thane. He dumped his bag and mobile phone during the journey, the officials added. He travelled onward to Pune. After reaching Pune at around 3:30 AM on October 13, he boarded a train to Lucknow. During his journey, he made several calls to his handlers using the mobile phones of passengers, officials said.