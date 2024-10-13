Baba Siddique murder case: From Gopalganj to Mumbai, know about NCP leader's connection to Bihar?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCP leader Baba Siddique

Hours after three unidentified assailants shot dead NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui in the Bandra East area of Mumbai on Saturday evening (October 12), political tensions surged across the state. While the opposition and the ruling Mahayuti alliance engaged in a war of words over the brutal murder, with the former demanding the resignation of those in power due to the deteriorating law and order situation, a wave of grief has also been observed among Bollywood celebrities who considered Siddiqui a "friend in tough times."

After the news regarding Siddique's murder surfaced, several politicians and Bollywood celebrities rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where the NCP leader was declared dead after being brought from the incident site. However, do you know a wave of mourning has also spread among the people of Bihar, who shared a unique connection with the prominent Maharashtra leader.

Siddiqui's Bihar connection and his rise to power

Did you know that Baba Siddiqui, a prominent face in Maharashtra's political sphere, originally hailed from Bihar's Gopalganj district? He spent the first five years of his life in Sheikh Toli village, Gopalganj, before moving to Mumbai with his father, Abdul Rahim Siddiqui, who made watches.

After relocating to Mumbai, Siddiqui, through sheer determination, rose to power—first as a student leader and then as a prominent figure in the Congress-ruled Maharashtra government during his decades-long political career. It is noteworthy that Siddiqui began his political journey as a student leader in 1977 and was later elected as a corporator in the BMC.

He continued his political career, ultimately serving as the State Minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 after being elected as an MLA from Bandra West for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. In February of this year, after decades with the Congress party, Siddiqui joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Reconnected with his ancestral home in 2018

Although widely respected across party lines in Maharashtra, Siddiqui never lost touch with his Bihar roots. In 2018, he visited his ancestral village in Bihar and spoke proudly of his connections with the state. After his tragic murder, a wave of mourning has swept through Gopalganj district.

A Bollywood favorite

Baba Siddiqui was also a favorite in Bollywood circles. He was known for mending the relationship between two of the country's biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, after a well-publicized dispute.

Upon hearing of his death, a stream of Bollywood celebrities began arriving at Lilavati Hospital. Salman Khan left the shooting of Bigg Boss to reach the hospital, and actor Sanjay Dutt also came to meet Siddiqui’s family. Actress Shilpa Shetty arrived with her husband Raj Kundra to offer their support during this difficult time.

The shooting incident

In a shocking turn of events, senior Maharashtra politician and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to police, three people were behind the attack, two of whom were arrested immediately. The arrested suspects claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, but cross-verification of their statements is ongoing. "The accused had been conducting reconnaissance of the area for the past 25-30 days. They waited for some time before shooting Baba Siddiqui," police added.



