CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar react to Baba Siddique's killing: 'Action will be taken, case to be fast-tracked'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Baba Siddique shot dead: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (October 12) expressed anguish over the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. He assured that prompt action is being taken by the police in the case and the matter will be heard in the fast-track court.

"There was a deadly attack on Baba Siddique in which he died. The Police Commissioner informed me that the accused involved in the shooting are from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The police will take strict action, and the Crime Branch is investigating the matter. One accused is from Haryana, another from Uttar Pradesh. Third one is absconding. Quick action will be taken in the case and the case will be heard in the fast-track court," the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials reached Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was rushed to the hospital soon after being shot at. The NCP leader was declared dead during treatment. According to information received from Mumbai Police sources, the 9.9 mm pistol used in the murder of Baba Siddique has been seized.

Praful Patel reacts

NCP leader Praful Patel condemned the killing and said that accused persons must not be spared.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Ajit Pawar reacts

NCP chief Ajit Pawar reacted to the killing of his party leader and said that a thorough investigation will be conducted in the incident and the mastermind of the attack will also be nabbed.

"The incident of the shooting at Baba Siddique, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, former Minister of State, and my colleague who served for a long time in the legislature, is extremely unfortunate, condemnable, and painful. I was shocked to hear about his death in this incident. I have lost a good colleague and a friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baba Siddique. A thorough investigation will be conducted into this incident, and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be found. With Baba Siddique's death, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority communities and worked towards communal harmony. His demise is a great loss to the Nationalist Congress Party. I share the grief of Zeeshan Siddique, the Siddique family, and their supporters," he tweeted.

Sharad Pawar demands accountability

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar demanded accountability from those in power and said that they should step down from their positions.

"The deteriorating law and order situation in the state is concerning. The shooting at former Minister of State Baba Siddique in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and those in power continue to govern the state with such leniency, it could spell danger for the common people. This matter not only requires an investigation, but those in power should also take responsibility and step down from their positions. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baba Siddique and express sympathy for his family," he tweeted.

ALSO READ | Baba Siddique, NCP leader who was shot at in Mumbai, dies, confirms Lilavati Hospital