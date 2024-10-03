Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case probe linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin addresses the media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). This marks the first summons issued to Azharuddin, who is required to appear before the agency today.

Allegations of misappropriation involving Rs 20 crore

The case revolves around the alleged misappropriation of Rs 20 crore intended for purchasing diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. These allegations arise from four criminal cases filed by the Hyderabad Police in October 2023, charging Azharuddin and former HCA officials with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.

Forensic audit reveals fund mismanagement

A forensic audit, requested by the HCA, identified fund mismanagement and diversion to private entities from March 2020 to February 2023. Following the audit's findings, HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose lodged a formal complaint against Azharuddin and others.

Azharuddin denies allegations

Azharuddin has vehemently denied the allegations, labelling them as "false" and politically motivated. He stated, "This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation." In November 2023, he was granted anticipatory bail by a Hyderabad court in three of the four cases filed against him.

