RJD general secretary Pankaj Yadav shot in Munger by bike-borne attackers

RJD leader Pankaj Yadav shot in Munger by bike-borne assailants

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Munger district, RJD leader Pankaj Yadav was attacked and shot while on a morning walk at the Airport ground. The attackers opened fire on Yadav, firing him with three bullets, one of which hit him in the chest. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors were able to remove the bullets. Fortunately, he is reportedly out of danger.

Attackers flee the scene

Witnesses said Yadav targeted two motorcyclists, Mithu Yadav and Naman Yadav, who fled the scene after the shooting. Other passersby rushed Yadav to a private hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating and looking for suspects

Local police, including DSP Rajesh Kumar, reached the spot after receiving information about the attack. Preliminary investigations have revealed the names of some suspects, including Mithu Yadav, who is linked to notorious criminal Sawan Yadav. Police are conducting raids to arrest the attackers. RJD leaders have criticised the Bihar government for the violence.

Family provides details of the incident

According to Yadav's father and eyewitnesses, Pankaj was targeted by the attackers during his morning walk. They were reportedly surveilled first and Yadav denied that Mithu Yadav had visited Yadav's house the previous day and urged him to influence the police case. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police registered a statement and launched an investigation, assuring the public that the assailants would be arrested soon.