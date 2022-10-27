Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail for a hate speech in 2019 | What was the case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Azam Khan is one of the senior-most leaders in the Samajwadi Party

Top SP leader Azam Khan has been jailed for 3 years in a hate speech case, which dates back to 2019. He was, however, granted bail shortly after the sentencing. But what was the case? Read to know...

About the matter

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Azam Khan, he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of Milak Kotwali area. A case was registered against him for making inflammatory speeches. The hearing of the case was on in the court of MP-MLA (Magistrate Trial) Nishant Mann. On October 15, the prosecution's arguments were completed. The court has fixed October 27 for the verdict. The court decision came on this matter on Thursday.

Azam Khan is accused of making indecent remarks while addressing a public meeting in village Khata Nagaria, 38 Assembly Constituency, Milak Shahabad. During the speech, the leader mentioned that Modi ji has changed the country's atmosphere in such a way that it has become difficult for Muslims to exist.

Case Filed

Soon after the speech, a case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

