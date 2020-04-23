Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted at Azadpur Mandi; authorities say 'market to remain open'

Image Source : ANI Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted at Azadpur Mandi

Azadpur Mandi in Delhi will remain open and precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of traders, labourers and buyers, Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan has said. Businessmen of Azadpur market were in panic after the death of an agent due to the coronavirus infection. Describing about the security measures taken after agent's death, Khan said that a total of five shops, including the deceased's and his partner's, had been sealed and they were being sanitised.

In this regard, when asked whether they were thinking about closing the market to take precautionary measures, Khan said, "Keeping in mind the needs of the people of Delhi and the convenience of the farmers of the country, the Delhi government has decided that all other mandis of Delhi including Azadpur Mandi will remain open."

A team of 50 people was engaged in creating awareness among people and was asking people to follow the necessary instructions with the help of a hand microphone.

Earlier today, a huge crowd was seen outside the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, where people flouted the social distancing norms.

Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi; social distancing norms flouted. The market was allowed to remain open for 24 hours from 21st April. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/MLfX6W972p — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

The market was allowed to remain open for 24 hours from April 21.

