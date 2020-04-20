Delhi's Azadpur Mandi open 24 hours from tomorrow; 1000 people allowed every 4 hours: Gopal Rai

Azadpur Mandi/File Image

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in the country, will be open for 24 hours starting tomorrow, news agency ANI quoted Delhi minister Gopal Rai as saying. He said vegetable and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. Truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market from 10 pm to 6 am. 1000 people will be allowed every four years, the minister said.

The mandi had been following odd-even rules to maintain social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It was decided to stagger timings -- 6 am to 11 am for sale of vegetables and 2 pm to 6 pm for sale of fruits -- at the mandi.

