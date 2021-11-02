CM Kejriwal to perform Diwali puja at Ayodhya's Ram Temple replica being built by Delhi govt on Nov 4

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4.

The Delhi government is building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4.

On Monday, AAP national convener promised free pilgrimage to various religious centres, including Ayodhya and Ajmer Sharif, if his party is voted to power in Goa in the Assembly polls due in next February, which he said is a "third guarantee" being given by AAP to Goans.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal alleged the BJP was trying to protect Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant despite allegations of corruption being levelled against him by former governor Satya Pal Malik.

“When we announce the poll guarantees, people ask me from where will I get funds. Former governor Satya Pal Malik has given a reply to it,” the Delhi chief minister said.

The governor has said that during his one-year tenure (in Goa), he saw a largescale corruption, Kejriwal said while referring to Malik's recent interview to a news channel.

“If this was said by any Opposition parties then it was understood, but BJP's governor is making these allegations against his (Goa) government.

In the last 75 years of free India, this is for the first time that any governor has made such allegation against his government,” he said.



