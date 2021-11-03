Watch | Amazing fireworks show in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

A grand fireworks show was organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, among other senior government officials who were present in Ayodhya, witnessed the event.

As part of Deepotsav, the UP government is lighting over 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps), nine lakh of which will be lit on the banks of the Saryu, bettering the previous Diwali record. Ayodhya Deepotsav IN PICS

Last year, over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

According to government statement, the staging of Ram Lilas, a 3D holographic display, laser show and fireworks are part of the five-day-long celebrations, beginning Monday.

Nine lakh lamps are being lit up on the banks of the river with the rest three lakh in parts of the town on November 3 from 6 pm to 6.30 pm, it said.

A cultural group from Sri Lanka has been invited to stage the Ram Lila while a series of literary and cultural activities are being held from November 1 to 5.

On Monday, the Ram Lila was staged by a team from Nepal's Janakpur while teams from Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal are on stage during the five-day-long celebrations.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said on November 3, the day of the "Deepotsav", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will receive symbolically the Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita from a "pushpak viman", a chopper, at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya.

The CM will also perform the "Saryu aarti".

