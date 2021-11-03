Diwali 2021: 'Deepotsav' preparations in full swing at holy city Ayodhya | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : AP. 'Deepotsav' preparations in full swing at Ayodhya.

Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya on Wednesday evening. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 9 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey, said, "A seven-layer security apparatus is in place from outer to inner circles of the town. Police, special operation group and special security force have been deployed to fortify Ayodhya. We have also deployed several cops in civil clothes to check security and send intelligence inputs. Forty boats with life-saving equipment have been stationed at the Saryu river ghats."

Security has been further beefed up after a recent threat letter was received, purportedly written by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist commander, threatening to blow up 46 railway stations, including Ayodhya.

The town's borders have been sealed and vehicular entry banned, barring VIP and official cars, which need to be parked a kilometre away from the Ram Katha Park.

Special duty officers have been deployed to ensure the safe passage of ambulances.

A rehearsal was held of the grand Shobha Yatra on Tuesday, ahead of the main event on Wednesday. The yatra will be flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma from the Saket College ground.

Around 200 artists and performers from all over the country and SAARC nations will participate in the Shobha Yatra, during which they will depict scenes from the Ramayana.

At the Ram Katha Park, distinguished guests will be welcomed with Vedic chants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate and lay the foundation of development projects, while a book on the tradition and cultural heritage of Ayodhya will also be released.

While speaking to media, a sadhu from Ayodhya, said, "Lord Ram along with his wife Seeta and brother Lakshman came back to Ayodhya after completing 'Van Vaas' of 14 years. It's time for us to celebrate and enjoy.

Ayodhya is looking beautiful and I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this.

"The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

