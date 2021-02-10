Image Source : AP 3 firms short-listed for 'New Ayodhya' plan

The Ayodhya Development Authority has finalized the names of three nodal firms, including a global company, to prepare the blueprint for making Ayodhya a world-class city.

"Canada-based multinational firm LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd and two Indian firms, Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects, will work in conjunction to prepare the vision document, implementation strategy and integrated infrastructure plan for Ayodhya," said Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

The three firms will prepare the blueprint for town planning, transport, traffic, infrastructure, finance, economy, heritage, tourism, urban design and renewable resources.

While the Canada infrastructure firm was the brain behind the sprawling Tirupati Master Plan and Smart City, Kukreja Architects had prepared the blueprint for transit-oriented development of an unorganised urban sprawl in Malaysian city of Banda Aceh with its successful spatial model.

On December 26 last year, the state government put up proposal requests from global and Indian consultants for establishing the Greater Ayodhya project and developing a vision document, implementation strategy and integrated infrastructure development plan.

The Ayodhya Development Authority zeroed in on eight firms, which included four Indian companies -- Tata Consulting Engineers, Larsen and Toubro, Kukreja Architects, REPL; and four international consultants -- LEA Associates South Asia, IPE Global, Meinhardt Group International Holdings and Egis Group.

The proposals were sent to the bidding evaluation committee under the chairmanship of state principal secretary, housing, Deepak Kumar, who selected three infrastructure consultants -- LEA Associates South Asia, Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects, on the basis of quality and cost outlay.

ADA vice chairman said the firms will conduct a survey of Ayodhya, evaluate demand, identify stakeholders and hold consultations on development of the holy city before tabling the vision document, which will encapsulate an integrated infrastructure plan for complete development of Ayodhya, while keeping its intrinsic religious character in focus.

The detailed project report, and cost outlay of the Rs 1,200-acre Smart Ayodhya and its rollout will be finalized by the three consultants.

