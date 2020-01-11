Avalanche warning issued for five districts in Himachal Pradesh

Image Source : FILE Avalanche warning issued in five Himachal districts

Following heavy and widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for several areas. Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts till 5 pm on January 12, an SDMA official said. People have been advised to stay away from avalanche-prone areas in these districts, the official added.

There is a possibility of avalanches taking place in the Banjar area, Manali-Beas Kund axis of Kullu district, Manali-Leh axis of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Spiti-Kinnaur-Shimla areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla district, Udaipur-Killar-Chamba area of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts, the official said.

Meanwhile, two avalanches occurred in the Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur district on Wednesday and Thursday but no loss of life or property was reported, another official said.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Over 600 roads still blocked, more snowfall, rain likely till Jan 17

Also Read: Heavy snow in Uttrakhand: Water supply, electricity disrupted