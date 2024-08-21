Auto-taxi drivers to go on strike in Delhi-NCR on August 22 and 23 | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Representative image

Auto-Taxi strike: Delhi residents are likely to face major transportation issues for two days as auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR have announced a strike from Thursday to protest the increasing impact of app-based cab services on their livelihoods. The strike by auto and taxi drivers on August 22 and 23, organised by over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR, is expected to take nearly 400,000 vehicles off the roads, as per media reports.

What is the reason for the strike?

The unions have called for a strike to protest the adverse effects of app-based cab services on their livelihoods. They argue that these services have significantly reduced their earnings while app companies impose substantial commissions on drivers. Despite raising these concerns, the unions claim that neither the central nor state governments have taken any action to address the issue. They are now demanding government intervention to resolve these problems.

Kishan Verma, President, of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union said, "For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game. Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organization has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended."

Which organizations announced strike?

As per media reports, more than 15 major auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR, including the Taxi Driver Army Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union, have announced a joint two-day strike. Over 100,000 cabs and autos, along with 400,000 taxis, will be off the roads.

