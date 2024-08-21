Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI to file status report tomorrow | Here's what found in probe so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is scheduled to file a status report on Thursday (August 22) in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On the orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI will present a detailed report of the investigation in a sealed cover before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Sources indicate that the report will outline the current stage of the inquiry, including ongoing polygraph tests and other scientific investigations. The exact content of the report, including the angles of the investigation and future steps, will be presented to the Supreme Court. While the CBI will not reveal specific details of the investigation before submitting the report, we can provide an overview of the current direction and stage of the investigation in the case.

What will the CBI include in its report?

According to sources, the CBI's report will cover:

The current status of the investigation

The number of statements recorded

Confessions made by the accused Sanjay Roy during interrogation

Details from the forensic report

Conclusions drawn from reconciling the statements of the accused with the investigation's recreation

Whether Sanjay Roy acted alone or if others were involved in the crime

The involvement of former principal Sandeep Ghosh in the case

Any deficiencies found in the Kolkata Police's investigation

The suspicious roles of various individuals, including ASI Arup Dutta, and the reasons for their suspicion

A CBI team in Kolkata, led by an Additional Director and DSP, is working on preparing this report. They are aiming to finalise it by tonight and present it to the Supreme Court in the morning.

What CBI did so far?

Here's a summary of the developments in the case so far:

Over the past six days, the CBI has persistently questioned two key individuals: Sanjay Roy (the main accused) and Sandeep Ghosh (former principal).

The CBI team conducted forensic tests at the hospital to gather evidence.

Five forensic doctors from the CBI's CFSL team conducted a psychological assessment of accused Sanjay Roy to evaluate his mental state. A detailed report was prepared from this test to help the investigating agency determine the reliability of Roy's statements.

Accused Sanjay Roy will undergo a polygraph test, and this will be included in the report to the Supreme Court.

The CBI also examined whether Sanjay Roy acted alone in the incident or if there were additional individuals involved.

In the last seven days, the CBI has visited the crime scene (hospital) multiple times, collected samples, and mapped the location. They reviewed CCTV footage to track Sanjay Roy's movements before and after the incident.

Lots of footprints have been found at the crime scene because the crime scene was not kept safe after the murder. Additionally, renovations in the area have raised concerns about potential destruction of crucial evidence.

The CBI is probing former principal Sandeep Ghosh from several angles:

Why did Sandeep Ghosh quickly inform the family that their daughter had committed suicide?

Was such a thing said deliberately so that the murder could be hidden and evidence could be destroyed?

Why did Ghosh hold a meeting with hospital staff before informing the police?

Why did he resign immediately and take up a new position? Was this his intention to avoid allegations against himself?

Additionally, The CBI is also examining former principal Ghosh for potential evidence tampering and aiming to determine if he is involved in a larger conspiracy.

After conducting a psychological test, the CBI requested the court for a polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, which the court approved. However, this test can only be done with the accused's consent. It is still unclear whether the preliminary results of the polygraph test will be included in the detailed investigation report to be presented to the Supreme Court.

What has been found in the investigation so far?

Here's a summary of the findings in the investigation so far, as reported. According to sources, the report that the investigating agency CBI is preparing to present before the Supreme Court may contain the following points:

Evidence suggests that Sanjay Roy was the sole perpetrator.

The hospital’s CCTV footage and forensic reports point to Sanjay Roy’s involvement in the crime.

Former principal Sandeep Ghosh's role post-crime are under scrutiny.

The crime scene was not properly secured.

There was a significant delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR).

The family was misled with false information about the incident.

Concerns have been raised about the Kolkata Police's handling of the investigation.

Various irregularities and issues have been identified in the hospital.

The former principal ignored complaints related to RG Kar Hospital.

Also Read: West Bengal horror continues: Unidentified body of woman found in bushes in Kolkata

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI investigation indicates suspicious role of ASI Arup Dutta