Auto-lifter who sold NCR vehicles in Northeast held in Noida

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a suspected auto-lifter and recovered around a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, stolen by him, officials said. The accused along with his partner, who is absconding, has so far stolen around 50 vehicles and then sold them off in the Northeast, they said.

"Accused Sahdev alias Ajay was held around 1 am near Morna police post in Sector 35 during a checking. On questioning, he led police to recovery of six cars, three motorcycles and a three-wheeler," an official from Sector 24 police station said.

There are at least 10 FIRs against Sahdev, a native of Bihar, registered at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said.

The police have also identified his partner as Babu, a native of nearby Moradabad district, he added.

A fresh FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been produced before a local court, the police said.