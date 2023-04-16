Atiq Ahmed's killing: Here's brief history of 3 shooters & what motivated them to carry out sensational attack

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The three men carried out the attack on the gangsters Atiq and his brother Ashraf while posing as media persons.

Atiq Ahmed's killers: In a shocking turn of events, three men killed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday night. The incident occurred when they were being escorted by police to a medical college in the district. The three men carried out the attack on the gangsters Atiq and his brother Ashraf while posing as media persons.

They were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They shot the duo from point-blank range and the whole sequence of the incident was captured on cameras.

Why they killed Atiq and Ashraf?

Soon after the incidents, all three assailants were overpowered by the police and taken into custody. While being interrogated, the attackers told police that they did this to make a name for themselves in the world of crime as they wanted to "become popular". "We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf with the aim of completely wiping off the Atiq-Ashraf gang and making a name for ourselves," the FIR quoted the arrested assailants as telling the police.

"The moment we received an update about Atiq and Ashraf being taken into police custody, we planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blending with the crowd," the FIR further read.

Lavlesh Tiwari: A resident of Banda

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Banda resident told reporters that Lavlesh’s family was unlike the rogue son, whom he also described as a “drug addict”. “His family has been our neighbour. The family is simple. Two of his brothers are priests while one is still studying.

Lavlesh has been into crime and has been to jail several times. He has also gone to jail in an eve-teasing case earlier,” he said. He further said that Lavlesh had the ambition to reach higher in the world of crime.

Meanwhile, Lavlesh's mother said he was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. "We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off. Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha (Don't know what was written in his destiny)," his mother said turning emotional.

Sunny: A resident of Hmirpur

Meanwhile, speaking about Sunny, his brother Pintu said he had no idea how he got into crime. My brother used to do nothing, and roam here and there. He has some cases registered against him, but I don't know the details,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“We were three brothers, out of which one has died earlier. I don't know how Sunny got into crime. He ran away from home many years ago. I have no clue about what happened yesterday (April 15)," he said. A neighbour said Sunny has not been living in the area for about 10 years.

According to reports, Sunny has as many as 17 cases against him in Hamirpur. Around 3 years ago, he was also jailed in connection with an eve-teasing matter.

Arun Maurya: A resident of Kasganj

In Kasganj, the neighbours of Arun Maurya expressed shock over the incident. They said Arun's parents are dead and two of his brothers are in the scrap business in Delhi. They also claimed that no one in the village knew what Maurya did and where he lived. He too appeared to have left the village about a decade ago.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Kasganj police reached Arun's village and inquired about his whereabouts.

It should be noted here that Police have charged the three men with murder and attempt to murder, as well as under the Arms Act. At least two firearms were recovered from the site of the shooting. According to the FIR, the accused told police they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity in the state by eliminating Atiq Ahmad’s gang.

