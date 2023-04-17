'Iss baar bache ho lekin, kaam tamam kar denge...': Lawyer Vijay Mishra on what Ashraf was told by police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ''Iss baar bache ho... lekin, kaam tamam kar denge...' Ashraf was told' says lawyer Vijay Mishra | WATCH

Atiq Ahmed Ashraf Killing: A new page in Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf has been unfolded, as their lawyer Vijay Mishra on Monday revealed that when Ashraf was being taken to Prayagraj to Bareilly, a police official gave him a death threat. As per lawyer Vijay Mishra, Ashraf was told that he will be killed within 15 days. However, Ashraf didn't reveal the name of the police official but said that if murdered a sealed envelope will reach Supreme Court and Chief Minister.

Ashraf received a death threat

Vijay Mishra revealed that the police official told Ashraf, "Iss baar bache ho lekin 15 din mein jail ne nikaal ke kaam tamam kar denge."

"While being taken from Prayagraj to Bareilly, he (Ashraf) was taken to Police Line where a Police official told him, "Iss baar bache ho lekin 15 din mein jail se nikaal ke kaam tamam kar denge"...Ashraf didn't reveal name but said that if murdered, a sealed envelope will reach SC & CM..," said Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf's lawyer, Vijay Mishra.

Atiq his brother were killed

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting. Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

