At least 35 people killed, 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests, India issues advisory for citizens The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran's security forces have been killed. The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

Tehran:

At least 35 people have been killed and more thqan 1,200 have been detained in Iran's economic protests in the recent past, activists said on Tuesday. The figure came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week.

29 protesters of Iran's security forces killed

The agency said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran's security forces have been killed. The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported late Monday that some 250 police officers and 45 members of the Guard's all-volunteer Basij force have been hurt in the demonstrations.

India issues advisory for its nationals

In the meantime, India on Monday urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran as the country has been rocked by a wave of protests over inflation and currency devaluation. New Delhi also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.

"In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), currently in Iran, should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the embassy of India in Tehran," it said.

The MEA also advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the embassy, if not already done so. The protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran around nine days back.

25 provinces out of 31 have witnessed protests in Iran

Now, around 25 provinces out of 31 have witnessed the protests in which over 10 people have been killed. The protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian currency, rial, against the US dollar.

Last week, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against a crackdown on protesters. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he said in a post on social media without elaborating.

Trump on Sunday night said Iran would be "hit very hard" if more protesters died. "We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States," he said.

