Assembly election results 2024: BJP scores a hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Congress alliance takes J-K

Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: The BJP on Tuesday secured a remarkable hat-trick victory in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and shattering Congress' hopes of a comeback. Meanwhile, the National Conference-Congress alliance achieved a spectacular win in the first elections held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The BJP as well as the NC-Congress alliance got a comfortable majority in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana went to polls between September 18 and October 5. Both have 90 Assembly seats each. Haryana recorded 68.20 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2019 while Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 65.91 per cent in 2014.

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024

According to the Election Commission, BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana, crossing the majority mark of 46. The Congress obtained 37, Independents clinched 3, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

The high-profile winners were Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP leader Anil Vij, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, and Udai Bhan won in their respective constituencies.

Significantly, the vote share of the BJP and Congress was almost same 39.94 per cent and 39.04 per cent respectively. While the Congress increased its vote share by a massive 11 per cent , the BJP's vote share rose by three per cent.

It is pertinent to mention that no party had ever won a third consecutive term in Haryana since its inception in 1966.

Notably, the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had emerged as the kingmaker in the 2019 assembly polls, was decimated this time round. JJP had allied with the BJP in 2019 but was unable to win any seats in this election. Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also failed to create much impact, with prominent leaders of both outfits Dushyant Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala losing their seats.

JJP's Dushyant Chautala saw a crushing defeat in Uchana Kalan, a seat he was seeking a re-election from, and came at fifth place, behind the BJP and Congress candidates and two independent contestants. Like Dushyant, his uncle and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also failed to retain his seat and lost from Ellenabad to Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 15,000 votes.

JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) together fought the Haryana polls while INLD contested in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024

In Jammu and Kashmir, where elections were held for the 90-member Assembly for the first time in a decade, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, emerged victorious with 48 seats. The alliance is all set to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with NC leader Omar Abdulla to be next chief minister.

The NC bagged 42 of the 51 seats it contested while its ‘junior partner’ Congress got six of the 32 it fought. The BJP with 29 seats emerged as the second largest party improving its all-time high tally of 25 in the 2014 elections. It had fielded 62 candidates with a major focus on its strong bastion of Jammu region.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to win three seats. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) made its debut in the Assembly. Its supremo Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the party for opening its account in a fifth state.

NC leader Omar Abdullah, who won in Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, will be Jammu and Kashmir's next Chief Minister, declared National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

