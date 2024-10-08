Strong campaigning to hold-on booths, how BJP turned the tables in Haryana? Know 5 BIG reasons for victory

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) surprising victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, where the party secured a third consecutive term, has left everyone shocked. Despite facing anti-incumbency, the BJP has successfully turned the table, reinforcing its influence across the state. It appears that the BJP’s strategic approach has paid off, leading to their impressive victory. Prior to the election results, most exit polls had predicted a loss for the BJP and an easy win for Congress. This unexpected BJP victory has left many surprised. Here are five key factors that contributed to BJP's dramatic turnaround in Haryana and their ultimate win.

Here are five factors that contributed to BJP's success

Emphasis on booth management

The BJP took a lesson from the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and kept full focus on booth management in the Haryana assembly elections. In many areas, the BJP did micro-management and contested the elections at a sarpanch level. After the completion of the elections in the state, CM Nayav Singh Saini also said that the party had managed to get votes from all the booths. The benefit of focusing on booth management was clearly visible to the BJP in the election results.

RSS support in elections

Since the time of the Lok Sabha elections the 2024, reports of a rift between the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were constantly coming to the fore. However, in the last few days, many talks took place between the two and there has been an improvement. It is believed that the RSS also supported the BJP in this election, with RSS workers being notably active at the local level.

BJP outperformed Congress in election campaign

During campaigning for the Haryana assembly elections, the BJP appeared ahead of Congress. All the senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned extensively in the state. According to reports, the BJP held 150 rallies in the Haryana elections, while Congress could do only 70. Apart from this, the BJP also criticised the work done by the Congress government in the past on social media etc. Along with this, BJP propagated the work done in the last 10 years.

Benefit of changing CM and ticket to new faces

BJP appointed Nayab Singh Saini as the new Chief Minister of Haryana in place of Manohar Lal Khattar just a few months before the assembly elections in Haryana. It is believed that the party took this step in view of people's resentment towards Khattar. Along with this, the BJP gave tickets to 25 new faces in the assembly elections. More than half of them have managed to win the elections.

Congress's internal rift

In the Haryana assembly elections, the Congress kept struggling with internal rift till the end. Its effect was clearly visible in the party's election campaign as well. Many factions like Bhupendra Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala had emerged within the Congress itself. The situation was such that Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala started the election campaign quite late. Rahul Gandhi was also seen shaking hands with Bhupendra Hooda and Kumari Selja at the rally. The BJP capitalised on these internal rifts, turning them to its advantage.

