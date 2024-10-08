Haryana Election Results 2024: INLD's Abhay Chautala loses Ellenabad seat to Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: In a major setback to the Chautala family, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala lost the Ellenabad assembly seat in Haryana. Chautala, the outgoing MLA, was defeated by Congress candidate Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 15,000 votes.

Ellenabad has been a stronghold for the Chautala family, as Abhay Chautala was the incumbent member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad since 2010. In the 2014 elections, Abhay Singh Chautala won the Ellenabad seat by defeating Pawan Beniwal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chautala family suffers major blow

In a major setback to the Chautala family's political dominance in Haryana, several key members, including Abhay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala, Sunaina Chautala, Ranjit Chautala, and Digvijay Chautala, lost their respective elections. However, Abhay Chautala's son, Arjun Chautala, secured a victory in the Rania Assembly constituency, and Aditya Chautala is currently leading from the Dabwali seat.

Voting in the Ellenabad assembly seat, along with 89 other seats of the Haryana assembly, was held on October 5. Congress which was eyeing to dethrone BJP is lagging behind so far. According to the latest update on the Election Commission website, the BJP candidates are leading in 50 seats of the total 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. Congress is leading in 35 seats in the state.

BJP initiates govt formation efforts

Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated efforts to form the government. Haryana in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday arrived at the residence of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Other senior leaders including Union Minister Jitin Prasad and Haryana BJP co-incharge Surendra Nagar also reached Khattar's residence.

Haryana BJP President President Mohan Lal Badoli, on the other hand, has reiterated party's stance that Nayab Singh Saini will continue to serve the state as the chief minister. He said that Saini weill take the oath of office. adding that BJP will go nowhere and will stay in power till 2047 until till PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat gets fulfilled.

