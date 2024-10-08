Haryana Poll Results: BJP leader Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat with a margin of over 7,000 votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Anil Vij.

Haryana Poll Results: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Anil Vij won the Ambala Cantt assembly seat on Tuesday by a margin of 7,277 votes. He defeated his nearest Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara, according to the Election Commission. Vij got a total of 59,858 votes, while Sarwara received 52,581 votes. Congress candidate Parvinder Pal Pari stood third with a total of 14,469 votes.

When asked about the trends earlier in the day, Vij hummed the iconic song from the movie 'Hum Dono' encapsulating Sadhir Ludhianvi's lines that attempt to capture the essence of embracing both the joys and sorrows of life. "Mein Zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya Har fikr ko dhuen mein udaata chala gaya," sang Vij. "We can see the people of Haryana teaching a lesson to Congress. In the morning, they (Congress) opened their 'Jhooth ki dukaan'...Within Congress, there are people who want Hooda to lose, and they were the ones who were bursting crackers," he said.

BJP poised to make hat-trick in Haryana

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to maintain its power in Haryana, currently leading in 50 seats and effectively halting Congress's attempts to make a comeback in the state after a decade, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission website. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats, Independents in 3 and the INLD in 2 seats, the trends showed.

Results of key candidates

Among prominent candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won while INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala lost. Among other losers included Haryana assembly speaker and BJP's Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar. From Julana seat, Congress's Vinesh Phogat registered a victory defeating her nearest BJP rival Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party has drawn a blank.

