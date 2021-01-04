Girl students to get scooters, financial incentives in Assam, announces Himanta Biswa Sarma

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a welfare scheme for girl students of his state. The state government will give scooters and financial incentives to girl students, Sarma said. The scheme is aimed at encouraging them to attend classes regularly.

Under the Pragyan Bharti Scheme, the Assam government is distributing 22,000 two-wheelers to Class 12 girl students who passed in the first division, the minister said speaking during an event in Sivasagar on Sunday. Scooters will also be provided to all girl students who passed Class 12 examination in the first division in 2018 and 2019.

The state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 144. 30 crore for the purpose.

Financial incentives will also be provided to all girl students from school to post-graduate level and the scheme would be launched by the end of this month.

He said that girl school students would be given Rs 100 daily for each day so that they attend school while an amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students respectively.

(With Inputs From PTI)

