Assam govt transfers SP, orders probe, day after violence at Meghalaya border killed 6

Assam-Meghalaya border violence: The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam's West Karbi Anglong district was transferred by the state government on Wednesday. The development comes a day after the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, which killed six people.

The violence erupted after a clash between a mob and a contingent of police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Home (A) department of the Assam government on Wednesday stated that Indranil Baruah posted as the Commandant, 23rd AP(IR) Battalion, Siloni Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Hamren (West Karbi Anglong) with immediate effect.

"Imdad Ali, Superintendent of Police, Hamren (West Karbi Anglong) is transferred and posted as Commandant, 23rd AP(IR) Battalion, Siloni Karbi Anglong," said the government notification.

On Tuesday, the state government also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, under a Retired Judge of the High Court to ascertain the facts, circumstances and exact reasons for the incident.

"In addition to this, the state government has also taken steps including transferring Imdad Ali, SP, West Karbi Anglong, and suspending Kajal Nath, Officer-in-Charge, Jirikinding police station, and Shikari Enghi, Forest Protection Officer, Kheroni Forest Range," read the statement.

The state government has also announced to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased persons, who died in the firing incident.

"All personnel of the Police Force and Forest Force involved in the incident will be closed to their respective Reserves, and the Assam government has decided to hand over the investigation of the entire incident to a Central/neutral investigation agency," the government statement said.

