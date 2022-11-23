Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam: Nearly 100 houses, shops gutted as short circuit triggers massive fire in Karbi Anglong

Assam: A large number of houses and shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Lahorijaan area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. According to the details, the blaze was reported from near Bokajan along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Commenting on the incident, police said several cylinders burst in the fire.

One four-wheeler and three motorcycles were also damaged in the blaze.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das said no casualties were reported in the incident.

"Fire tenders have reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. At least 100 houses, business establishments, and shops have been damaged in the fire incident," John Das said.

Police suspected that the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

(With inputs from ANI)

