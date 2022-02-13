Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Assam: India deports 22 Bangladeshi nationals through Sutarkandi border checkpoint.

India on Saturday (February 12) deported 22 Bangladeshi nationals through Assam's Sutarkandi border checkpoint.

The officials had deported the Bangladeshi nationals through legal procedures via international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district in presence of the officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to the reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times.

The official statement read, "The 22 Bangladeshi nationals were deported through Sutarkandi ICP of Assam's Karimganj district and Shewla ICP of Bangladesh as per the order of the Special DGP (Border), Assam conveyed vide memo no. SDGP(B)/III/Repatriation/690/2021/283 dated 03/02/2022 and Border Guard Battalion, Bangladesh memo no. 44.02.3210.152.01.007.22.13 dated 10/02/2022 and they were handed over by Inspector (Border) Aminul Islam and taken over by Mustak Ahmed of Shewla, Immigration Check Post, Bangladesh."

Samarendra Chakraborty, Immigration Officer of Sutarkandi ICP said that the Bangladeshi nationals were lodged at various jails in the state.

"Today, a total of 22 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported. They were lodged in jails in Dhubri Guwahati Bongaigaon, Karimgan, Cachar," Samarendra Chakraborty said.

