Maharashtra: 40 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Bhiwandi

A case was registered under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act.

The arrested men were working as laborers at various locations.

At least 40 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area on Tuesday, for residing illegally in India. DCP, Zone 2, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan told reporters that the arrested men were working as laborers at various locations. "They didn't possess any valid documents for staying in India," he said.

"They were here on basis of fake documents&were working in different companies in Bhiwandi & outskirts. Case registered. They've been sent to 2-day Police custody", he further said.

A case was registered under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act. The arrests were made after raids were conducted in various areas in and around the power loom town, he said.

While 20 Bangladeshis were arrested from the Shanti Nagar area, 10 each were arrested from various areas under Bhiwandi town and Napoli police station limits.

(With agency inputs)

